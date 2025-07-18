New clashes on the outskirts of Sweida; Syrian government denies any redeployment of its forces | Live

Israel denies carrying out a strike in southern Syria on Thursday evening
Israel denied reports by Syria's state-run news agency SANA that its army carried out new airstrikes Thursday evening near Sweida.
"The Israeli army is not aware of any nighttime strikes in Syria," a military spokesperson told AFP.
Two of Jerusalem's top Christian officials traveled to Gaza, the day after an Israeli strike hit the only Catholic church in the Palestinian territory and killed three, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.
The Latin Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and his Greek Orthodox counterpart, Theophilos III, are leading an "ecclesiastical delegation" to meet with Christians in Gaza following the attack on the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City, the patriarchate added in a statement.
Clashes are pitting tribal fighters close to the Syrian government against Druze groups on the outskirts of the town of Sweida in southern Syria, from where government forces have withdrawn, an NGO and sources within the warring parties told AFP.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported "clashes west of Sweida between tribal fighters and Bedouins on one side, supported by the authorities, and Druze fighters on the other." Fighters from both sides confirmed exchanges of fire to AFP correspondents.
Interior Ministry says information surrounding preparations for redeployment of government forces in Sweida 'inaccurate'
The Syrian Interior Ministry claimed that reports that it was preparing to redeploy government troops to the southern province of Sweida in response to renewed fighting between Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters were inaccurate, according to the state-run SANA news agency.
"We confirm that no official statement has been issued on this matter and we categorically deny the veracity of what has been published," ministry spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba was quoted as saying. Baba stressed that government forces were in a "normal state of readiness" and that there had been no deployment in Sweida so far.
US envoy confirms progress in talks between Israel and Hamas
Trump's special envoy for hostage release, Adam Boehler, claimed that a deal on the potential release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza was "closer than it's ever been" at yesterday's Aspen Security Forum. He claimed that dozens of hostages could be freed, citing Israel's military action against Iran as having created such an opportunity.
Regarding Hamas, Boehler said that it is "very stubborn" and blames the eventual failure of the hostage deal on this stubbornness: "They continue to hold firm ... they still think they have leverage," despite military losses.
Israelis stole and killed dozens of sheep belonging to Palestinians in the northern Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, the Wafa news agency reported.
Armed settlers also attacked Palestinian tents in the area and assaulted their occupants, according to Mahdi Daraghmeh, head of the al-Malih village council, quoted by the Palestinian news agency.
The death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza has risen to 25 since this morning, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera.
The Health Ministry confirmed that last night's strike on Qabrikha killed two people, a man and a woman, who succumbed to their wounds. Four people were killed in Thursday's Israeli strikes, according to the ministry.
Israel to send humanitarian aid to Druze in Syria
Israel will send humanitarian aid to the Druze in Syria, the foreign minister announced, following several days of deadly inter-communal clashes in the southern province of Sweida and Israeli bombardments.
"In the context of the recent attacks targeting the Druze community in Sweida and the grave humanitarian situation in the region, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has ordered the urgent transfer of humanitarian aid to the Druze population in the region," his ministry said, quoted by AFP. The aid will amount to NIS 2 million (nearly $600,000) and will include food parcels and medical supplies, he added.
Syrian government forces prepare redeployment to Sweida
A Syrian Interior Ministry spokesperson said Syrian security forces were preparing to redeploy to Sweida due to ongoing clashes between Bedouin and Druze tribes, just hours after the military withdrew from the area on Thursday. Following the withdrawal, Bedouin fighters reportedly carried out another attack on the Druze community. A Bedouin commander told Reuters that the truce did not apply to them and that the release of Bedouin captured by the Druze in recent days was a top priority.
Man killed with his wife in Qabrikha was Hezbollah member
Hezbollah announced that the man killed last night in Qabrikha (Marjayoun) was a member of its ranks and identified him as Jaafar Ismail Hijazi. He was "martyred on the road to Jerusalem," according to the phrase used by the party since the start of the war in October 2023 to refer to victims of Israeli strikes carried out by the group, was killed along with his wife, Rashida Babari.
Their ten-year-old daughter survived the attack, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent.
The funeral will take place at 5 p.m. in the deceased's home village of Qabrikha.
Israel refused to renew visas for officials from at least three UN agencies in Gaza
Israel has refused to renew the visas of officials from at least three U.N. agencies in Gaza, a move the U.N.'s humanitarian chief blamed on their work protecting Palestinian civilians in the war-torn territory, according to Reuters.
Visas for local officials from OCHA, the U.N. human rights agency (OHCHR) and the Palestinian aid agency in Gaza (UNRWA) have not been renewed in recent months, U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed.
The U.N. mission in Israel said it was looking into the matter.
Good morning! Thank you for joining us for our live coverage today.
Be sure to read the Morning Brief so you are caught up with what has been happening.
Nearly 600 killed as fighting continues in Sweida; Israeli strikes kill two in south Lebanon: Everything you need to know this Friday
Nearly 600 killed as fighting continues in Sweida; Israeli strikes kill two in south Lebanon: Everything you need to know this Friday
Couple killed in Israeli strike in Qabrikha
Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday evening, an Israeli drone fired two missiles near the cemetery in the village of Qabrikha (Marjayoun), killing a man and his wife, while their 10-year-old daughter barely survived, according to information from L'Orient Today's correspondent.
At dawn on Friday, an Israeli force infiltrated Mais al-Jabal (Marjayoun), reaching the western neighborhood near a lake, two kilometers from the border. Around 4:30 a.m., Israeli soldiers booby-trapped and detonated two bulldozers used by the Southern Council to clear the rubble of destroyed houses in the western neighborhoods of the village. The Israeli soldiers moved into the area on ATVs without being disturbed. A little later, Israeli artillery targeted the area around the village of Alma al-Shaab (Sour) with three shells.
And this morning, Israeli forces combed the neighborhoods of the village of Kfar Kila (Marjayoun), around 8:30 a.m., with medium machine guns and bombs.
Syrian presidency accuses Druze fighters of violating cease-fire
The Syrian presidency accused Druze fighters in Sweida last night of violating the cease-fire that led to the withdrawal of government forces from the province in the south of the country.
In a statement, the presidency accused the "outlaw forces" – the term used by the government to refer to Sweida's Druze factions – of violating the agreement by engaging in "horrific violence" against civilians, including "crimes that completely contravene mediation obligations, directly threaten civil peace and push towards chaos and the collapse of security."
Israeli strike on the Sweida region
While Israel had threatened on Wednesday to intensify its strikes if Syrian forces did not leave Sweida, where fighting has killed nearly 600 according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the state-run SANA reported on Thursday evening an Israeli strike near Sweida, the first since the Syrian withdrawal.
At least 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since dawn
According to medical sources in Gaza, at least 10 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli gunfire and airstrikes in Gaza since dawn. Five of them were killed in the shelling of a displacement camp in the south of the enclave, according to sources at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.
Stay informed for $0.5/month only!