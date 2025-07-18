Nearly 600 killed as fighting continues in Sweida; Israeli strikes kill two in south Lebanon: Everything you need to know this Friday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, July 18, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz Some key things to watch today:10 a.m.: Foreign Minister Joe Rajji meets with French ambassador Hervé Magro Updates on the clashes in Sweida.Updates on efforts to broker a cease-fire in Gaza. Nearly 100 people killed in Gaza as list names over 58,000 victims since 2023: Since Gaza’s Health Ministry published a list naming 58,380 people who were killed in Israeli attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7, 2023, on Wednesday, including more than 17,900 children, there have been more bombardments across the territory. Notably, they targeted a school-turned-shelter, aid queues and a church, killing 98 others, the public office reported yesterday. More than half the deceased identified by the Ministry were people over 60 years old, women and...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.

