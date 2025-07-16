Aoun asks CDR not to respond to partisan, political or religious interferences

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun asked the new President and members of the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR) on Wednesday not to seek to please anyone and to refrain from responding to any interference, whether partisan, political or religious, according to the state-run National News Agency.

Aoun received in the Baabda Palace on Wednesday CDR's new president, Mohammad Ali Qabbani, and the new members of the Council: Vice President Dr. Youssef Karam, Vice President Ibrahim Shahrour, Secretary-General Ghassan Khairallah, Houssam Itani, Firas Abu Diab and Georgio Klass.

Aoun welcomed the President and members of the CDR, wishing them success in their new responsibilities, noting "their competencies and expertise that led to their selection by the Cabinet."

"The challenges before you are many, but nothing is impossible. We do not have the luxury of time, and therefore, no minute should be wasted, because the countries of the world are watching us and betting on our ability to advance the country. Exceptional circumstances require exceptional decisions, so act according to your conscience and do not seek to please anyone," Aoun said.

"Do not respond to any interference, whether partisan, political, or religious, but rather apply the law and do not be influenced by the campaigns carried out by some, and beware of rumors. You have to move CDR from one place to another, and confidence in you will be strengthened through your productivity, as you are the image of the country at home and abroad," Aoun added.

The President also called on Qabbani and members of the CDR to set priorities in their work, especially the reactivation of loans that were frozen due to the circumstances Lebanon experienced over the past few years.

Qabbani delivered a speech in which he thanked, on behalf of the new board of directors, the trust placed by Aoun in him and the board members, considering that they have a "difficult task in front of them that is no harder than Aoun's tasks," pledging to "exert the necessary efforts to develop CDR to keep pace with the reform workshop in the country." He emphasized "working to raise the name of Lebanon high through transparent and honest performance."

Meanwhile, the members of the Council emphasized "working as a team to enable the CDR to play its full role."