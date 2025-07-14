Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
NUCLEAR IRAN

Iran says no nuclear talks if US insists it abandon enrichment


AFP / By AFP, 14 July 2025 19:55

Iran will not take part in talks with the United States over its nuclear programme if Washington insists Tehran abandon uranium enrichment, an adviser to the Islamic republic's supreme leader said Monday.

"If the negotiations must be conditioned on stopping enrichment, such negotiations will not take place," adviser Ali Velayati was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

