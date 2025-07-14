EU raps Italy's conditions on UniCredit takeover of Banco BPM

The European Commission said on Monday that special conditions set by Rome on Italian bank UniCredit's takeover bid for its smaller rival Banco BPM may be in breach of EU rules.

UniCredit, Italy's second-largest bank, launched its bid earlier this year following the approval of financial authorities — but the plan has met resistance from the Italian government.

In April, the hard-right administration of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni exercised its so-called "golden powers" to impose certain conditions for the 14-billion-euro ($16-billion) bid to go ahead.

But the commission said on Monday that a preliminary assessment of the relevant decree found it "may contravene" EU rules on mergers and other legal provisions, including on the free movement of capital.

"The commission has indeed sent a letter to the Italian authorities setting out our preliminary view that the decree [...] may constitute a breach," commission spokesman Thomas Regnier told a press conference.

Italian authorities were now expected to review the assessment and provide additional information.

"The Italian government, in a collaborative and constructive spirit, will respond to the requested clarifications," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

An Italian court had already partially annulled the decree last week.

The conditions set by Meloni's government included an obligation not to reduce the number of loans granted to Italian businesses and households for five years and for UniCredit to exit its Russian business.

The commission, which serves as the EU's anti-trust regulator, had previously greenlit the takeover from a competition perspective.