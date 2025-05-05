Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Israeli aid plan 'contrary to humanitarian principles,' says Norwegian NGO


By AFP, 05 May 2025 15:45

Palestinians line up for a hot meal at a charity kitchen in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, on May 4, 2025. (Eyad Baba/AFP.)

The Israeli government's plan to distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza through centers controlled by the military is "fundamentally contrary to humanitarian principles," the secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said Monday to AFP.

"We cannot and will not do something that is fundamentally contrary to humanitarian principles," Jan Egeland told AFP, emphasizing that "U.N. agencies and all other international humanitarian groups have said no to this idea coming from the Israeli cabinet and the Israeli military."

