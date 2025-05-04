Mansour Labaky's media comeback attempt

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google He was expected to retreat in silence. Instead, Mansour Labaky — a defrocked Maronite priest — has reemerged in recent weeks, breaking a long silence with a filmed interview in which he admitted to making “many mistakes” but insisted he “never committed any crime.”Labaky, defrocked by Pope Francis and the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in September 2022, had largely vanished from public view. But in recent weeks, several interviews, glowing profiles, and expressions of support in Lebanese media have prompted concern among victims and church officials, raising fears of a rehabilitation campaign.The first of these appearances aired March 23 in a multipart Facebook interview conducted by journalist Ildico Elia of Radio Liban Libre, a station affiliated with the Lebanese Forces. In five episodes, each more than 40...

