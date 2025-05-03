In south Lebanon, 2 Israeli strikes disturb quiet day

Two Israeli strikes at the end of the day disturbed an almost incident-free Saturday in southern Lebanon, reported our correspondent, Mountasser Abdallah.

Around 5 p.m., Israeli drones fired at a car parked at the roadside in the locality of Khartoum, near the city of Ansar (in the Zahrani area, Saida district). According to residents, the attack injured at least two people.

An hour later, another Israeli drone launched two missiles between the localities of Markaba and Talloussa, in the Marjayoun district, according to our correspondent. Ambulances headed to the scene. Before each strike, drones flew over the surrounding localities, in the Saida district, then Nabatieh.

The Israeli army still occupies five strategic points in southern Lebanon, although it was supposed to have completely withdrawn on Feb. 18, according to the adjusted terms of the cease-fire agreement concluded at the end of November with Hezbollah.

On Saturday morning, the Israeli army fired a machine gun towards the outskirts of Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya district) from its position in Ramtha. An Israeli helicopter equipped with a loudspeaker also threatened farmers in the region of Majidieh (same district), telling them not to use mopeds.

In the Bekaa, the doctor and activist Hadi Mourad, opposed to Hezbollah, announced on his X account that his home in Brital (Baalbeck district) was hit by a rocket “fired by internal enemies ... who work to destroy the state and reject the unity of this nation's people.”

While he did not comment on any of these incidents, Hezbollah nonetheless condemned the Israeli strikes in Syria during the day, accusing Israel of hiding behind pretexts to destroy the country.