Israel intervenes, with bombs, in clashes near Damascus

The latest wave of violence has once again revived fears that the fragile new Syria could collapse into fighting. Although these fears had never truly subsided since the Assad's toppling by the coalition led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, the new episode of clashes that began in Jaramana indicates that the path to unifying Syria is still long.On the evening of April 28, clashes broke out between Druze and Sunni armed groups, resulting in several deaths. Despite a meeting between security forces, who intervened to calm the situation, and community leaders of the minority group, violence continued on Tuesday and then on Wednesday, threatening to spread to the south of the country, where many Druze communities are based. Additionally, Israel got involved by launching a "warning strike" on Wednesday against an "extremist group" that, according to...
