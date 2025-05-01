Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SYRIAN DRUZE

Israel intervenes, with bombs, in clashes near Damascus

The violence broke out late Monday evening in Jaramana, pitting Druze armed groups against Sunni militias.

L'OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 01 May 2025 19:56

Israel intervenes, with bombs, in clashes near Damascus

Armed members of the Druze community in Syria attend the funerals of seven people killed during clashes with Syrian security forces in Damascus on April 30, 2025. (Credit: Louai Beshara/AFP)

Special portfolio

Inside the new Syria: Our special portfolio
The latest wave of violence has once again revived fears that the fragile new Syria could collapse into fighting. Although these fears had never truly subsided since the Assad's toppling by the coalition led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, the new episode of clashes that began in Jaramana indicates that the path to unifying Syria is still long.On the evening of April 28, clashes broke out between Druze and Sunni armed groups, resulting in several deaths. Despite a meeting between security forces, who intervened to calm the situation, and community leaders of the minority group, violence continued on Tuesday and then on Wednesday, threatening to spread to the south of the country, where many Druze communities are based. Additionally, Israel got involved by launching a "warning strike" on Wednesday against an "extremist group" that, according to...
The latest wave of violence has once again revived fears that the fragile new Syria could collapse into fighting. Although these fears had never truly subsided since the Assad's toppling by the coalition led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, the new episode of clashes that began in Jaramana indicates that the path to unifying Syria is still long.On the evening of April 28, clashes broke out between Druze and Sunni armed groups, resulting in several deaths. Despite a meeting between security forces, who intervened to calm the situation, and community leaders of the minority group, violence continued on Tuesday and then on Wednesday, threatening to spread to the south of the country, where many Druze communities are based. Additionally, Israel got involved by launching a "warning strike" on Wednesday against an "extremist group" that, according...

Special portfolio

Inside the new Syria: Our special portfolio
Read more
On the same topic

Our Special Series

All Special Series

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read