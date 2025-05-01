Meta suspended Megaphone’s Instagram account on Thursday, the media platform said in a statement.

The account was suspended "after mass reporting led to the removal of several posts, coinciding with a broader incitement campaign against us. You can still follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, TikTok and our website as we work to recover the page," Megaphone said.

At the end of March, Public Prosecutor Jamal Hajjar transferred the cases against the Kulluna Irada lobby group, as well as media outlets Daraj and Megaphone, to Beirut Court of Appeal Prosecutor Ziad Abi Haidar, according to judicial sources who spoke with L'Orient-Le Jour.

On Wednesday, Megaphone published an explainer video titled "Discussion of the 'Banking Reforms Law.'"

In the video, Megaphone showed some MPs in the Lebanese parliament discussing the law and said, "Some MPs are repeating the arguments of the Banks' Association, as if they were spokespeople for the banks rather than representatives of the people."

Megaphone repeatedly publishes content criticizing those in power.

Kulluna Iradah, Daraj and Megaphone, who have been calling for reforms to Lebanon's barely functional banking sector, all stand accused of “attempting to destabilize the financial system."

Megaphone is an online independent media platform. It produces explainer multimedia content that covers current affairs as well as social and cultural commentaries, in formats adapted for the digital media.