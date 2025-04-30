Hezbollah and Amal launches lists in Keserwan and Jbeil

BEIRUT — Hezbollah and the Amal movement announced their lists for the municipal elections in the Keserwan and Jbeil districts, in Mount Lebanon, on Wednesday, just a few days ahead of the elections taking place on Sunday. The announcement took place at an unspecified location as per their statement, in the presence of Bassam Tleiss, the head of the municipal elections file within Amal, and Sheikh Mohammad Amro, the head of Mount Lebanon and North Lebanon within Hezbollah.

The lists named "Development and Loyalty" concern the following villages: Almate, Sawana, Lassa, Afqa, Ain al-Ghoubieh, Mgheiri, Ras Osta, Hjoula, Fidar, Mchan, and al-Hossoun. In the villages of Maissara, Hossein, and Mazraat al-Siyada, the municipal councils supported by both parties were elected by default.

In his speech for the occasion, Tleiss recalled that the electoral alliance between the two parties dates back to an agreement reached in 2010 between Amal President Nabih Berry (Speaker of Parliament) and former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah (assassinated by Israel in September 2024). “Municipal elections are local elections with a developmental and service-oriented character,” Tleiss emphasized, assuring that “the candidates names are not imposed but chosen in collaboration with the families.”

For his part, Sheikh Amro stated that “these lists belong to the residents of the villages of the Keserwan and Jbeil districts.” “We promise our people to work hand in hand for the development of this region which we are proud to belong to and which is an example of coexistence,” he added.

The first phase of the municipal elections in Lebanon will take place on Sunday, May 4, and will include Mount Lebanon. The other regions will be distributed over the following two Sundays and one Saturday.