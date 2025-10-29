Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
PHOTO ESSAY

In images: Gaza reels in shock and mourning after Israeli night strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to launch "powerful attacks" on the Gaza Strip late Tuesday, Oct. 28. Within hours, a series of bombardments hit the enclave, killing at least 100 people, according to medical sources.

The breach in the cease-fire, the second of its kind, followed the Oct. 10 agreement, which had ended the first phase of the deal and led to the return of all remaining hostages from Gaza.

In images, L'Orient Today looks at the aftermath of the attacks that shook Gaza overnight, and the fear and mourning that gripped its residents as dawn broke.

By L'Orient Today staff, 29 October 2025 11:42

The flare of an Israeli flash grenade over the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Fadel Senna/AFP)

The flare of an Israeli flash grenade over the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Fadel Senna/AFP)

Doctors treat children injured in an Israeli strike at al-Awda Hospital in Nusseirat, central Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

Doctors treat children injured in an Israeli strike at al-Awda Hospital in Nusseirat, central Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

Palestinians recover a body from the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli overnight strike in Gaza, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qataa/AFP)

Palestinians recover a body from the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli overnight strike in Gaza, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qataa/AFP)

Palestinians carry a person wounded in an Israeli strike to al-Awda Hospital in Nusseirat, central Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

Palestinians carry a person wounded in an Israeli strike to al-Awda Hospital in Nusseirat, central Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

A family mourns their child who was killed in an Israeli strike, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

A family mourns their child who was killed in an Israeli strike, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

A family mourns their children killed in an Israeli strike, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

A family mourns their children killed in an Israeli strike, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

A child sits amid the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli strike in Nusseirat, central Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

A child sits amid the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli strike in Nusseirat, central Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

Palestinians carry bodies recovered from the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli overnight strike in Gaza, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qataa/AFP)

Palestinians carry bodies recovered from the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli overnight strike in Gaza, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qataa/AFP)

A family mourns two children killed in an Israeli strike at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

A family mourns two children killed in an Israeli strike at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

People attend the funeral of Palestinians in Gaza killed in an Israeli strike at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

People attend the funeral of Palestinians in Gaza killed in an Israeli strike at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

A boy stands in a wall opening of his house destroyed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

A boy stands in a wall opening of his house destroyed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

Palestinians recover a body from the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli overnight strike in Gaza, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qataa/AFP)

Palestinians recover a body from the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli overnight strike in Gaza, Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qataa/AFP)

