In images: Gaza reels in shock and mourning after Israeli night strikes

PHOTO ESSAY

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to launch "powerful attacks" on the Gaza Strip late Tuesday, Oct. 28. Within hours, a series of bombardments hit the enclave, killing at least 100 people, according to medical sources.

The breach in the cease-fire, the second of its kind, followed the Oct. 10 agreement, which had ended the first phase of the deal and led to the return of all remaining hostages from Gaza.

In images, L'Orient Today looks at the aftermath of the attacks that shook Gaza overnight, and the fear and mourning that gripped its residents as dawn broke.