PHOTO ESSAY

In images: Emotions run high as hostages and detainees are freed

Tears, tension, and unbearable anticipation filled the air on both sides. On Monday, Oct. 13, Hamas and Israel began the next phase of efforts to end the Gaza war: the release of all Israeli hostages — dead and alive — still held in the enclave since Oct. 7, 2023, alongside nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners.

As the last 20 living Israeli hostages were returned to the Israeli army, buses carrying Palestinian detainees and prisoners rolled into Ramallah. Here are the moments that marked this historic day, Oct. 13, 2025.

By L'Orient Today staff, 13 October 2025 13:19

Israelis celebrate in Tel Aviv ahead of the release of hostages still held in Gaza, early on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)

Israelis celebrate in Tel Aviv ahead of the release of hostages still held in Gaza, early on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)

Family and friends of Israeli hostage Eitan Horn wait for his release at their home in Rosh Haayin, central Israel, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP)

Family and friends of Israeli hostage Eitan Horn wait for his release at their home in Rosh Haayin, central Israel, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP)

Families, in traditional Palestinian clothing, wait in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, for the release of their Palestinian relatives detained in Israeli prisons, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters)

Families, in traditional Palestinian clothing, wait in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, for the release of their Palestinian relatives detained in Israeli prisons, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters)

Palestinian detainee flashes the "V" for victory sign on a bus taking then home to Beitunia, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Hazem Bader/AFP)

Palestinian detainee flashes the "V" for victory sign on a bus taking then home to Beitunia, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Hazem Bader/AFP)

Israelis gather with national flags outside Reim military base near the Gaza border in southern Israel on Oct. 13, 2025, awaiting the arrival of hostages. (Credit: Maya Levin/AFP)

Israelis gather with national flags outside Reim military base near the Gaza border in southern Israel on Oct. 13, 2025, awaiting the arrival of hostages. (Credit: Maya Levin/AFP)

Ziv Berman, one of the freed Israeli hostages, makes a fist, gesturing to people, from the window of a military helicopter at Sheba Tel-HaShomer medical center in Ramat Gan on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)

Ziv Berman, one of the freed Israeli hostages, makes a fist, gesturing to people, from the window of a military helicopter at Sheba Tel-HaShomer medical center in Ramat Gan on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)

Soldiers from Hamas' Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades stand guard in southern Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, ahead of the arrival of the International Committee of the Red Cross vehicles before the handover of the second group of hostages, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

Soldiers from Hamas' Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades stand guard in southern Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, ahead of the arrival of the International Committee of the Red Cross vehicles before the handover of the second group of hostages, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

Palestinian rescue teams carry a civilian injured during clashes with Israeli forces near Ofer military prison in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Oct. 13, 2025, while he was waiting for the release of Palestinians held there.

Palestinian rescue teams carry a civilian injured during clashes with Israeli forces near Ofer military prison in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Oct. 13, 2025, while he was waiting for the release of Palestinians held there.

Families wait in Ramallah, Israeli-occupied West Bank, for the release of their Palestinian loved ones detained in Israeli prisons, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters)

Families wait in Ramallah, Israeli-occupied West Bank, for the release of their Palestinian loved ones detained in Israeli prisons, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters)

A depiction of U.S. President Donald Trump with the words “Thank you,” alongside an Israeli flag is painted on the ground near the U.S. Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters)

A depiction of U.S. President Donald Trump with the words “Thank you,” alongside an Israeli flag is painted on the ground near the U.S. Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters)

From a hill near Ofer military prison between Ramallah and Beitunia in the occupied West Bank, people watch the release of Palestinian prisoners and detainees on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Hazem Bader/AFP)

From a hill near Ofer military prison between Ramallah and Beitunia in the occupied West Bank, people watch the release of Palestinian prisoners and detainees on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Hazem Bader/AFP)

Israelis gather to celebrate in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square after news that Hamas had handed over seven surviving hostages to the Red Cross on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP)

Israelis gather to celebrate in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square after news that Hamas had handed over seven surviving hostages to the Red Cross on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP)

A man waits for his son, held in an Israeli prison, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ammar Awad/AFP)

A man waits for his son, held in an Israeli prison, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ammar Awad/AFP)

