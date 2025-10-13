In images: Emotions run high as hostages and detainees are freed

PHOTO ESSAY

Tears, tension, and unbearable anticipation filled the air on both sides. On Monday, Oct. 13, Hamas and Israel began the next phase of efforts to end the Gaza war: the release of all Israeli hostages — dead and alive — still held in the enclave since Oct. 7, 2023, alongside nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners.

As the last 20 living Israeli hostages were returned to the Israeli army, buses carrying Palestinian detainees and prisoners rolled into Ramallah. Here are the moments that marked this historic day, Oct. 13, 2025.