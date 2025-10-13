In images: Emotions run high as hostages and detainees are freed

Israelis celebrate in Tel Aviv ahead of the release of hostages still held in Gaza, early on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)
Family and friends of Israeli hostage Eitan Horn wait for his release at their home in Rosh Haayin, central Israel, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP)
Families, in traditional Palestinian clothing, wait in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, for the release of their Palestinian relatives detained in Israeli prisons, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters)
Palestinian detainee flashes the "V" for victory sign on a bus taking then home to Beitunia, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Hazem Bader/AFP)
Israelis gather with national flags outside Reim military base near the Gaza border in southern Israel on Oct. 13, 2025, awaiting the arrival of hostages. (Credit: Maya Levin/AFP)
Ziv Berman, one of the freed Israeli hostages, makes a fist, gesturing to people, from the window of a military helicopter at Sheba Tel-HaShomer medical center in Ramat Gan on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)
Soldiers from Hamas' Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades stand guard in southern Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, ahead of the arrival of the International Committee of the Red Cross vehicles before the handover of the second group of hostages, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)
Palestinian rescue teams carry a civilian injured during clashes with Israeli forces near Ofer military prison in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Oct. 13, 2025, while he was waiting for the release of Palestinians held there.
Families wait in Ramallah, Israeli-occupied West Bank, for the release of their Palestinian loved ones detained in Israeli prisons, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters)
A depiction of U.S. President Donald Trump with the words “Thank you,” alongside an Israeli flag is painted on the ground near the U.S. Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters)
From a hill near Ofer military prison between Ramallah and Beitunia in the occupied West Bank, people watch the release of Palestinian prisoners and detainees on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Hazem Bader/AFP)
Israelis gather to celebrate in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square after news that Hamas had handed over seven surviving hostages to the Red Cross on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP)
A man waits for his son, held in an Israeli prison, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Ammar Awad/AFP)