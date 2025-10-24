US claims Gaza truce moving 'ahead of schedule'; Israeli strikes kill 4 in Lebanon: Everything you need to know this Friday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Oct. 24, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:10 a.m.-4 p.m. Social Affairs Minister Hanin Sayyed's visit to the South: Consultative meeting at the Sour Municipalities Union building; field visit to the shelter center in the region; visit to the Bint Jbeil Municipalities Union; tour of the Social Affairs Center in Bint Jbeil; reopening of the Social Affairs Center in Jabal al-Batm.11:30 a.m. A press conference will be held at the Economy Ministry for Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bsat and Information Minister Paul Morcos. Morcos will present the "Know Your Rights in Trade and Industry" guide to the Economy Ministry. The guide is a comprehensive,...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Oct. 24, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:10 a.m.-4 p.m. Social Affairs Minister Hanin Sayyed's visit to the South: Consultative meeting at the Sour Municipalities Union building; field visit to the shelter center in the region; visit to the Bint Jbeil Municipalities Union; tour of the Social Affairs Center in Bint Jbeil; reopening of the Social Affairs Center in Jabal al-Batm.11:30 a.m. A press conference will be held at the Economy Ministry for Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bsat and Information Minister Paul Morcos. Morcos will present the "Know Your Rights in Trade and Industry" guide to the Economy Ministry. The guide is a...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in