From finance to zaatar: The journey of a Lebanese man making his mark in Cyprus

In Cyprus, his adopted homeland, Fayez Hwalla opened "Furen" on Eleftheria Square, the vibrant heart of Nicosia. A meeting.

L'OLJ / By Anne ILCINKAS, 04 November 2025 13:02

Lire cet article en Français
From finance to zaatar: The journey of a Lebanese man making his mark in Cyprus

Fayez Hwalla and his man’ousheh with the taste of Lebanon. (Credit: Courtesy of Fayez Hwalla)

The sun, the blue sky, an old majestic tree overlooking the square where delivery workers wait for their orders amid the coming and going of passers-by, and in one corner, a traditional building from which the aroma of zaatar drifts out. There's an air of Beirut in the center of Nicosia.After a career in finance, Fayez Hwalla opened Furen in 2022, taking over an old Greek gyro spot while keeping the stone walls and tiled floor. He found the location by chance, but it's ideally situated in a fast-changing tourist area of Nicosia. "We're next to the square designed by Zaha Hadid, in a neighborhood that's turning into a university hub. It's a good bet," he says happily, sitting at a terrace table in shorts and a seasonal T-shirt.Yet nothing predestined this Tripoli native, who grew up between the major city of...
