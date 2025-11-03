Céline, Saifi Village's new sweet spot

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Nestled in the heart of Saifi Village, across from Martyrs' Square, the new patisserie Céline has been drawing lovers of French sweets, viennoiseries and pastries since its opening on Oct. 21. The owner, Céline Dabbous, is a passionate entrepreneur who has created an elegant, gourmet space that feels like a natural extension of her culinary world. Top it off with wine Levain: Lebanese wine bar in Monnot "I wanted a neighborhood on a human scale, reminiscent of a small village," she says. "I wanted to be part of that neighborhood atmosphere, this new hub where everyone gathers."The 128-square-meter space combines understated design and artisanal warmth. Sixty square meters are dedicated to the kitchen lab, where eight chefs are busy at work. Also in Saifi Les Chats du Quartier: A new restaurant in the...

