Céline, Saifi Village's new sweet spot

The average check is about $15 for a dessert with a drink, and $30 for a full meal.

L'OLJ / By Nagi Morkos, 03 November 2025 14:32

Céline, Saifi Village's new sweet spot

(Credit: Céline)

Nestled in the heart of Saifi Village, across from Martyrs' Square, the new patisserie Céline has been drawing lovers of French sweets, viennoiseries and pastries since its opening on Oct. 21. The owner, Céline Dabbous, is a passionate entrepreneur who has created an elegant, gourmet space that feels like a natural extension of her culinary world. Top it off with wine Levain: Lebanese wine bar in Monnot "I wanted a neighborhood on a human scale, reminiscent of a small village," she says. "I wanted to be part of that neighborhood atmosphere, this new hub where everyone gathers."The 128-square-meter space combines understated design and artisanal warmth. Sixty square meters are dedicated to the kitchen lab, where eight chefs are busy at work. Also in Saifi Les Chats du Quartier: A new restaurant in the...
