Lebanese chef Clovis Khoury from Lyon: A star, then freedom
From Meshmesh to Lyon, from his family home's kitchen to the stoves of Maison Clovis, earning and returning his Michelin star — Clovis Khoury is a chef who chose to break away from the rules to focus on what matters.
Chef Clovis Khoury posing at Maison Clovis. (Credit: Mathilda Perrot)
Clovis Khoury's studies were supposed to lead him to a career in mechanical aviation engineering. He almost started a private security company. But instead, he became a chef — an acclaimed one — leading Maison Clovis in Lyon, the capital of French gastronomy.Born in 1970 in Meshmesh, in the Jbeil district, Khoury left Lebanon in 1991, at the end of the Civil War. Arriving in France on a tourist visa, he discovered French gastronomy and spent all his savings dining out. “I didn’t leave a single restaurant in France untouched. Every time I drove 50 kilometers, it felt like eating in another country. I found that incredible. That’s what drew me to this profession.”After several orders to leave French territory due to his lack of documents, he managed to find work at a Lebanese restaurant that hired him and allowed him to stay legally....
