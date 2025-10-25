Levain: Lebanese wine bar in Monnot

On Oct. 20, a new venue opened in Monnot: Levain, a wine bar created by Selim Yasmin, a well-known figure in the Lebanese wine world.

At the crossroads of conviviality and education, this place aims to celebrate Lebanese wine in all its forms, both through tastings and sales.

"I've been immersed in wine barrels for 25 years," says Yasmin with a smile. In 2002, he took part in the opening of Vintage.

Then, in 2015, he founded 209lebanesewine.com, an online platform dedicated to promoting and selling Lebanese wines, both in Lebanon and abroad.

"Levain is a natural continuation of the 209 concept," he explains. "It's a wine bar specializing in Lebanese wines, a place where we promote, taste, and discover our local production."

Located at the corner of Abdel Wahab Street and Monnot Street, Levain aims to become a warm neighborhood bar, with large windows opening onto the street and about 40 seats inside, including a few at the bar. The ambiance is relaxed and centered on the experience. Some 389 Lebanese labels are sold, coming from 40 to 50 wineries.

"We have classics like Ksara or Ixsir, but we also try to go off the beaten path," notes Yasmin. "For example, we offer older vintages from major Lebanese houses, from 2001 to 2015, or magnums that can't be found anywhere else."

The choice to offer only Lebanese bottles and arak is deliberate. The goal is clear: to create a space for discovery and education around local wine.

"Every glass is a discussion, a message to share," summarizes the founder. "Masterclasses" will be organized on grape varieties, winemaking methods, and terroirs, from the Bekaa to Batroun, while "discovery" sets will allow customers to compare the same grape or the same château over several vintages.

The name of the restaurant is no accident: The sourdough bread is made on site, and the menu has been designed to pair with the wines.

"We wanted a Mediterranean menu rooted in the Lebanese terroir," explains Yasmin.

The dishes combine French techniques and Levantine flavors, with a focus on seasonality. Examples include a beef tartar spiced with kebbeh nayyeh seasonings, or dips inspired by mhammara and romesco.

The menu is divided into three parts: staples, easy-to-share dishes and a more innovative selection. "The idea is to keep things convivial while surprising guests," says Yasmin.

The average bill is around $50, and a happy hour is expected to launch soon.

2 projects in the works

Beyond wine and gastronomy, Levain is committed to an eco-friendly approach. "It made me sad to see all those glass bottles thrown away when they still have value," explains Yasmin. The majority of the glasses, ashtrays, and napkin holders are made from recycled wine bottles.

Levain is a SAL (joint-stock company) with six partners, two of whom are already involved in 209. The initial investment is around $300,000, and the team comprises about 10 employees.

But Yasmin doesn't intend to stop there: Two other projects are already in the pipeline, one dedicated to B2B distribution of Lebanese wines to restaurants, and the other aiming to revive Lebanese wine exports abroad, which he had put on hold after the COVID-19 pandemic due to increased transportation costs.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.