Au Four Libanais, a breath of traditional cuisine in Geneva

Ralph Khoury and his mother Rita in front of their restaurant, Au Four Libanais, in Geneva. (Credit: Ralph Khoury)
"We lost everything in Lebanon. We had no choice but to leave and start over from scratch," confides Ralph Khoury, his heart heavy yet proud. In his new restaurant in Geneva, which opened on Aug. 25, nestled in a small alley where the smell of warm thyme bread attracts both locals and expatriate Lebanese, the former banker welcomes his clients with a radiant smile. By his side is his mother Rita, 62, head chef behind the project, watching over every detail. Here in Lebanon Les Chats du Quartier: A new restaurant in the Saifi neighborhood Together, they have transformed Au Four Libanais from a family catering service into a true culinary destination, winning over a loyal clientele seeking Lebanese flavors.Rita had never imagined she would have to start her life over just a few years before retirement. But in the kitchen,...
