Les Chats du Quartier: A new restaurant in the Saifi neighborhood

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The new restaurant in Beirut's downtown Saifi neighborhood, Les Chats du Quartier (The Neighborhood Cats), is the result of a personal project conceived by director Pierre Sarraf and his wife Rana Maalouf Sarraf."Fourteen years ago, Pierre found two abandoned kittens. Since then, they've been part of our everyday lives. This place is a tribute to them, as well as to all the cats of Beirut and their way of living," said Rana.Located on the ground floor of a building constructed in the 1950s by Pierre’s grandmother, the restaurant continues a family legacy. "All of my husband’s family lived here," explains Rana. "It's our generation's turn to carry on the tradition, breathing new life into this building. When the space became available, the idea of creating a gathering place came naturally."...

The new restaurant in Beirut's downtown Saifi neighborhood, Les Chats du Quartier (The Neighborhood Cats), is the result of a personal project conceived by director Pierre Sarraf and his wife Rana Maalouf Sarraf."Fourteen years ago, Pierre found two abandoned kittens. Since then, they've been part of our everyday lives. This place is a tribute to them, as well as to all the cats of Beirut and their way of living," said Rana.Located on the ground floor of a building constructed in the 1950s by Pierre’s grandmother, the restaurant continues a family legacy. "All of my husband’s family lived here," explains Rana. "It's our generation's turn to carry on the tradition, breathing new life into this building. When the space became available, the idea of creating a gathering place came...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in