Syria to issue new banknotes in braille

The new Syrian banknotes, which will go into circulation on Dec. 8, the first anniversary of Bashar al-Assad's fall, will feature braille, Central Bank Governor Abdul Qadir al-Hasriya announced Wednesday.

This measure was proposed by the Social Affairs and Labor Minister, Hind Kabawat, following a request from associations for the visually impaired, according to the official Syrian state news agency SANA. The governor hailed it as a "long-awaited humanitarian measure."

With this initiative, Syria joins Egypt and Yemen among the few countries in the Middle East to issue banknotes in braille.

In Lebanon, the Banque du Liban claims to produce notes with raised printing already, but these have been criticized for their ineffectiveness, as the braille is often barely perceptible.

This announcement comes a week after Hasriya unveiled the new monetary plan, which calls for the gradual withdrawal of bills from the Assad era and the removal of two zeros from each of the six denominations to be reprinted.

Since 2011, the start of the civil war, the Syrian pound has plummeted from around 50 pounds to the dollar to more than 10,000.

The governor said that this reform would not change the real value of the currency, but is intended to restore public confidence and symbolically turn the page on the former regime.

The new bills, which will replace the current notes, will not feature any portraits or symbols referring to Bashar al-Assad or his father, Hafez, Hasriya said.