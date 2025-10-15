Israel says one body returned by Hamas not Israeli hostage

The Israeli military said Wednesday that one of the bodies handed over by Hamas as part of an exchange for Palestinian prisoners was not a former hostage.
After overnight forensic tests on four bodies returned on Tuesday, the army said medical officials concluded that one body "does not match any of the hostages".
"Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages," the military warned.
The Israeli military said Wednesday that one of the bodies handed over by Hamas as part of an exchange for Palestinian prisoners was not a former hostage.
After overnight forensic tests on four bodies returned on Tuesday, the army said medical officials concluded that one body "does not match any of the hostages".
"Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages," the military warned.