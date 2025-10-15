Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
HOSTAGE RETURN

Israel says one body returned by Hamas not Israeli hostage


AFP / By AFP, 15 October 2025 12:31

Israel says one body returned by Hamas not Israeli hostage

Vehicles carrying the bodies of four hostages arrive at the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, Oct. 15, 2025. (Credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)

The Israeli military said Wednesday that one of the bodies handed over by Hamas as part of an exchange for Palestinian prisoners was not a former hostage.

After overnight forensic tests on four bodies returned on Tuesday, the army said medical officials concluded that one body "does not match any of the hostages". 

"Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages," the military warned.

