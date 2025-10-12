Kopper, the refined bistro-bar on the ground floor of The Key

“We wanted to create a unique space, on par with the new generation of restaurants you see today in Downtown or Saifi Village,” said Walid Baroudi, director of operations at JRW Hospitality and co-owner of The Key.In the morning, the bakery serves bread and croissants delivered by Clément Bakery. At noon, the menu features refined Italian sandwiches, bruschetta and a variety of salads, available for dine-in or takeout. From 5 p.m., the lights dim, the music rises, and the space transforms into a wine and cocktail bar.“We didn’t want a traditional wine list: customers choose their bottle directly from a wide selection, like at a wine merchant,” Baroudi said, adding that the menu draws inspiration from a fusion of French and Italian cuisine. Kopper also highlights cheeses from Rungis and imported cured meats, which are available for retail...
