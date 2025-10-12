Kopper, the refined bistro-bar on the ground floor of The Key

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “We wanted to create a unique space, on par with the new generation of restaurants you see today in Downtown or Saifi Village,” said Walid Baroudi, director of operations at JRW Hospitality and co-owner of The Key.In the morning, the bakery serves bread and croissants delivered by Clément Bakery. At noon, the menu features refined Italian sandwiches, bruschetta and a variety of salads, available for dine-in or takeout. From 5 p.m., the lights dim, the music rises, and the space transforms into a wine and cocktail bar.“We didn’t want a traditional wine list: customers choose their bottle directly from a wide selection, like at a wine merchant,” Baroudi said, adding that the menu draws inspiration from a fusion of French and Italian cuisine. Kopper also highlights cheeses from Rungis and imported cured meats, which are available for retail...

“We wanted to create a unique space, on par with the new generation of restaurants you see today in Downtown or Saifi Village,” said Walid Baroudi, director of operations at JRW Hospitality and co-owner of The Key.In the morning, the bakery serves bread and croissants delivered by Clément Bakery. At noon, the menu features refined Italian sandwiches, bruschetta and a variety of salads, available for dine-in or takeout. From 5 p.m., the lights dim, the music rises, and the space transforms into a wine and cocktail bar.“We didn’t want a traditional wine list: customers choose their bottle directly from a wide selection, like at a wine merchant,” Baroudi said, adding that the menu draws inspiration from a fusion of French and Italian cuisine. Kopper also highlights cheeses from Rungis and imported cured meats, which are available...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in