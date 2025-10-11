From the most generous to the most traditional: Lahm bi aajin in Paris at five must-try spots

In Paris, "lahm bi aajin" is enjoying great success. (Credit: M.L.)
Man’ouché, a classic "lahm bi aajin." (Credit: M.L.) Man’ouché, the most traditional lahm bi aajinMan’ouché is an institution in central Paris, run by the same family for more than twenty years and now managed by brothers Pierre and Jad. Behind the stoves, their friendly team is busy preparing lahm bi aajin according to tradition. The flatbread is thin and crispy, thanks to double baking — first in a bread oven, then on a saj. The topping is flavorful and well-seasoned. The menu also includes other street food staples from Lebanon — shawarma, falafel, and kebbe. And to wrap up your meal with a fresh, sweet note, it's just a short walk to ice cream shop Bachir.Price: €7 per piece.Find them on InstagramAddress: 62 rue Rambuteau, 75003 Paris.Phone: +33 1 73 70 85 44.The generosity of Alan Geaam in a "lahm bi aajin."...
Man’ouché, a classic "lahm bi aajin." (Credit: M.L.) Man’ouché, the most traditional lahm bi aajinMan’ouché is an institution in central Paris, run by the same family for more than twenty years and now managed by brothers Pierre and Jad. Behind the stoves, their friendly team is busy preparing lahm bi aajin according to tradition. The flatbread is thin and crispy, thanks to double baking — first in a bread oven, then on a saj. The topping is flavorful and well-seasoned. The menu also includes other street food staples from Lebanon — shawarma, falafel, and kebbe. And to wrap up your meal with a fresh, sweet note, it's just a short walk to ice cream shop Bachir.Price: €7 per piece.Find them on InstagramAddress: 62 rue Rambuteau, 75003 Paris.Phone: +33 1 73 70 85 44.The generosity of Alan Geaam in a "lahm...