Mayrig Bistro in Geneva makes its entry into Gault&Millau

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Opened just nine months ago in Geneva, Mayrig Bistro has already made a name for itself — earning a spot in the prestigious Gault&Millau guide, 2026 Swiss edition. Celebrated for its refined Armenian cuisine with oriental influences, the restaurant was officially added to the culinary ranking on Monday.It's a "very important" distinction in the eyes of founder Aline Kamakian, marking her first European establishment after considerable success in the Middle East and internationally.Offering a reimagined Armenian cuisine adapted to Geneva, the restaurant, located near Carouge, was noted for its "sophisticated mezzes, slow-cooked dishes, and orange blossom-scented desserts" with a score of 13 out of 20. For Kamakian, this distinction, which is highly prestigious, "is Michelin-level in Geneva." More...

Opened just nine months ago in Geneva, Mayrig Bistro has already made a name for itself — earning a spot in the prestigious Gault&Millau guide, 2026 Swiss edition. Celebrated for its refined Armenian cuisine with oriental influences, the restaurant was officially added to the culinary ranking on Monday.It's a "very important" distinction in the eyes of founder Aline Kamakian, marking her first European establishment after considerable success in the Middle East and internationally.Offering a reimagined Armenian cuisine adapted to Geneva, the restaurant, located near Carouge, was noted for its "sophisticated mezzes, slow-cooked dishes, and orange blossom-scented desserts" with a score of 13 out of 20. For Kamakian, this distinction, which is highly prestigious, "is Michelin-level in Geneva." ...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in