Mayrig Bistro in Geneva makes its entry into Gault&Millau

Opened just nine months ago in Geneva, Mayrig Bistro has already made a name for itself — earning a spot in the prestigious Gault&Millau guide, 2026 Swiss edition. Celebrated for its refined Armenian cuisine with oriental influences, the restaurant was officially added to the culinary ranking on Monday.It's a "very important" distinction in the eyes of founder Aline Kamakian, marking her first European establishment after considerable success in the Middle East and internationally.Offering a reimagined Armenian cuisine adapted to Geneva, the restaurant, located near Carouge, was noted for its "sophisticated mezzes, slow-cooked dishes, and orange blossom-scented desserts" with a score of 13 out of 20. For Kamakian, this distinction, which is highly prestigious, "is Michelin-level in Geneva." More...
