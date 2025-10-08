The sea, land and Lebanese mountains on the menu at Raffiné restaurant in Oslo

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google This is their dream, finally realized: a chic, elegant Lebanese restaurant nestled in the heart of Oslo — and it's always full. Dan Elkarouni and Johnny Maroun opened Raffiné in March 2025. "After years spent building products and stadiums for others, we wanted to create something more personal: a space that reflected our roots, our culture and our story," says Dan.He was born in Norway in 1996 to Lebanese parents. His father worked in the oil industry in the North Sea. At the age of six, the young boy returned to Lebanon, where he spent six formative years. "Years spent running through the souks, learning our cuisine by heart and soaking up a culture that never left me."Johnny, on the other hand, was born in Lebanon in 1980. After graduating from high school, he moved to Australia to continue his engineering...

This is their dream, finally realized: a chic, elegant Lebanese restaurant nestled in the heart of Oslo — and it's always full. Dan Elkarouni and Johnny Maroun opened Raffiné in March 2025. "After years spent building products and stadiums for others, we wanted to create something more personal: a space that reflected our roots, our culture and our story," says Dan.He was born in Norway in 1996 to Lebanese parents. His father worked in the oil industry in the North Sea. At the age of six, the young boy returned to Lebanon, where he spent six formative years. "Years spent running through the souks, learning our cuisine by heart and soaking up a culture that never left me."Johnny, on the other hand, was born in Lebanon in 1980. After graduating from high school, he moved to Australia to continue his engineering...

