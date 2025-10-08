Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
The sea, land and Lebanese mountains on the menu at Raffiné restaurant in Oslo

After traveling the world, Dan Elkarouni and Johnny Maroun settled in Oslo, where they opened Raffiné. In just a few months, their establishment became number 1 in TripAdvisor’s ranking of the 1,803 restaurants in the Scandinavian capital.

L'OLJ / By Anne ILCINKAS, 08 October 2025 12:45

Lire cet article en Français
The sea, land and Lebanese mountains on the menu at Raffiné restaurant in Oslo

Dan Elkarouni, on the left, and Johnny Maroun, happy founders of Raffiné. Photo DR

This is their dream, finally realized: a chic, elegant Lebanese restaurant nestled in the heart of Oslo — and it's always full. Dan Elkarouni and Johnny Maroun opened Raffiné in March 2025. "After years spent building products and stadiums for others, we wanted to create something more personal: a space that reflected our roots, our culture and our story," says Dan.He was born in Norway in 1996 to Lebanese parents. His father worked in the oil industry in the North Sea. At the age of six, the young boy returned to Lebanon, where he spent six formative years. "Years spent running through the souks, learning our cuisine by heart and soaking up a culture that never left me."Johnny, on the other hand, was born in Lebanon in 1980. After graduating from high school, he moved to Australia to continue his engineering...
