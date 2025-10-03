From tannour bread in the wild to burgers in the Ottoman citadel, Akkar in 5 gourmet picks

Akkar between tradition and modernity. Photos Rayanne Tawil/ Montage Nima Salha/ L'OLJ
When people think of Akkar, its wild forests, winding roads and villages perched on mountainsides immediately come to mind. But behind these rugged landscapes lies a growing culinary scene that blends heritage and creativity. From centuries-old traditions to bold innovations, here are five must-visit stops.Tannour Abou Khanjar, an unforgettable breakfast. Photo Rayanne Tawil Tannour Abou Khanjar – Bread, mezze and a smooth mountain breezeThis family story, which began more than 30 years ago with tannour bread, has now become a year-round restaurant. Opened in 2018 by owner Johnny Greig, Tannour Abou Khanjar offers a traditional breakfast with must-haves like local zaatar, keshek and other cheeses in a cozy setting with views of forests and mountains. It also serves Lebanese mezze, grilled meats, and hookahs.In summer, the breeze...
When people think of Akkar, its wild forests, winding roads and villages perched on mountainsides immediately come to mind. But behind these rugged landscapes lies a growing culinary scene that blends heritage and creativity. From centuries-old traditions to bold innovations, here are five must-visit stops.Tannour Abou Khanjar, an unforgettable breakfast. Photo Rayanne Tawil Tannour Abou Khanjar – Bread, mezze and a smooth mountain breezeThis family story, which began more than 30 years ago with tannour bread, has now become a year-round restaurant. Opened in 2018 by owner Johnny Greig, Tannour Abou Khanjar offers a traditional breakfast with must-haves like local zaatar, keshek and other cheeses in a cozy setting with views of forests and mountains. It also serves Lebanese mezze, grilled meats, and hookahs.In summer, the breeze...