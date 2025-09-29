Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Kebbe nayye and arak ice cream by chef Youssef Akiki

A classic Lebanese recipe — with a twist.

By Carla HENOUD, 29 September 2025 11:59

"It's a dish that can be served as a starter. I chose it because it's a purely Lebanese recipe — just the kind I love — and one I serve at my restaurant Brût, in Hrajel, but with a twist. I also love lamb, I raise my own flock. The balance between the traditional preparation of kebbe and the use of arak not as a drink to accompany the dish, but as an ice cream, seemed interesting to me. Tradition, yes — but through a modern lens," explains chef Youssef Akiki.

Kebbe nayye and arak ice cream

Serves 3

Time: 40 minutes

Difficulty: Medium

Ingredients:

  • For the kebbe nayye:
  • 500 grams minced lamb
  • 100 grams bulgur wheat (cracked durum wheat)
  • 25 grams fresh mint
  • 1/2 small onion
  • 10 grams fresh marjoram
  • 1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon


  • For the arak ice cream:
  • 1 glass liquid milk
  • 75 gram cream
  • 1 egg yolk (20 grams)
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon stabilizer
  • 2 heaping tablespoon arak
  • 3 g Maldon salt.


Directions: 

For the kebbe nayye:

  1. Mix all the ingredients together thoroughly, kneading well. Once a homogeneous paste forms, keep chilled.

For the arak ice cream:

  1. Mix the stabilizer with the sugar and egg yolk.
  2. Heat the milk with the cream.
  3. Combine them, then add the arak and Maldon salt.
  4. Add everything to the Pacojet or an ice cream maker.


Instagram: @chefyoussefakiki



