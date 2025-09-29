Kebbe nayye and arak ice cream by chef Youssef Akiki

"It's a dish that can be served as a starter. I chose it because it's a purely Lebanese recipe — just the kind I love — and one I serve at my restaurant Brût, in Hrajel, but with a twist. I also love lamb, I raise my own flock. The balance between the traditional preparation of kebbe and the use of arak not as a drink to accompany the dish, but as an ice cream, seemed interesting to me. Tradition, yes — but through a modern lens," explains chef Youssef Akiki. More ice cream! From iconic to sophisticated: Five spots for Lebanese ice cream in Paris Kebbe nayye and arak ice creamServes 3Time: 40 minutesDifficulty: MediumIngredients:For the kebbe nayye:500 grams minced lamb100 grams bulgur wheat (cracked durum wheat)25 grams fresh mint1/2 small onion10 grams fresh marjoram1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika1/2 teaspoon...

