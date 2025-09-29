Kebbe nayye and arak ice cream by chef Youssef Akiki

"It's a dish that can be served as a starter. I chose it because it's a purely Lebanese recipe — just the kind I love — and one I serve at my restaurant Brût, in Hrajel, but with a twist. I also love lamb, I raise my own flock. The balance between the traditional preparation of kebbe and the use of arak not as a drink to accompany the dish, but as an ice cream, seemed interesting to me. Tradition, yes — but through a modern lens," explains chef Youssef Akiki.
Kebbe nayye and arak ice cream
Serves 3
Time: 40 minutes
Difficulty: Medium
Ingredients:
- For the kebbe nayye:
- 500 grams minced lamb
- 100 grams bulgur wheat (cracked durum wheat)
- 25 grams fresh mint
- 1/2 small onion
- 10 grams fresh marjoram
- 1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- For the arak ice cream:
- 1 glass liquid milk
- 75 gram cream
- 1 egg yolk (20 grams)
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon stabilizer
- 2 heaping tablespoon arak
- 3 g Maldon salt.
Directions:
For the kebbe nayye:
- Mix all the ingredients together thoroughly, kneading well. Once a homogeneous paste forms, keep chilled.
For the arak ice cream:
- Mix the stabilizer with the sugar and egg yolk.
- Heat the milk with the cream.
- Combine them, then add the arak and Maldon salt.
- Add everything to the Pacojet or an ice cream maker.
