Tawlet comes to Domaine des Tourelles in Chtaura

Kamal Mouzawak, co-founder of the Tawlet restaurant chain, teamed up with Fawzi Issa, manager of the Domaine and of arak Brun, to open this new restaurant in the Bekaa.

By Nagi Morkos, 29 September 2025 09:57

(Photo provided by the restaurant)

Since its creation, Tawlet has celebrated Lebanese home cooking, prepared by women from all regions. "Tawlet, at its core, is always the same: Traditional home cooking. The women cook, not a team of chefs," Kamal Mouzawak reminds us. Each location tells the story and flavors of a region. The new Tawlet in Chtaura thus becomes the brand’s fifth branch, after those in Mar Mikhael in Beirut, Ammiq in West Bekaa, Bakish in Kesrouan, and Beit Douma in the North.A natural partnershipThe idea of setting up a Tawlet in a vineyard seemed almost obvious. "We were offered to do a joint project with Domaine des Tourelles, for this simple reason," explains Mouzawak. For Fawzi Issa, a big Tawlet fan and loyal customer, the collaboration felt natural: "I always wanted to create a restaurant. Tawlet matched my philosophy and my...
