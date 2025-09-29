Tawlet comes to Domaine des Tourelles in Chtaura

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Since its creation, Tawlet has celebrated Lebanese home cooking, prepared by women from all regions. "Tawlet, at its core, is always the same: Traditional home cooking. The women cook, not a team of chefs," Kamal Mouzawak reminds us. Each location tells the story and flavors of a region. The new Tawlet in Chtaura thus becomes the brand’s fifth branch, after those in Mar Mikhael in Beirut, Ammiq in West Bekaa, Bakish in Kesrouan, and Beit Douma in the North.A natural partnershipThe idea of setting up a Tawlet in a vineyard seemed almost obvious. "We were offered to do a joint project with Domaine des Tourelles, for this simple reason," explains Mouzawak. For Fawzi Issa, a big Tawlet fan and loyal customer, the collaboration felt natural: "I always wanted to create a restaurant. Tawlet matched my philosophy and my...

Since its creation, Tawlet has celebrated Lebanese home cooking, prepared by women from all regions. "Tawlet, at its core, is always the same: Traditional home cooking. The women cook, not a team of chefs," Kamal Mouzawak reminds us. Each location tells the story and flavors of a region. The new Tawlet in Chtaura thus becomes the brand’s fifth branch, after those in Mar Mikhael in Beirut, Ammiq in West Bekaa, Bakish in Kesrouan, and Beit Douma in the North.A natural partnershipThe idea of setting up a Tawlet in a vineyard seemed almost obvious. "We were offered to do a joint project with Domaine des Tourelles, for this simple reason," explains Mouzawak. For Fawzi Issa, a big Tawlet fan and loyal customer, the collaboration felt natural: "I always wanted to create a restaurant. Tawlet matched my philosophy and...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in