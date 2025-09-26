Raouche projections: Could the organizers really be arrested?
The prime minister called to "take appropriate measures."
L'Orient Today / By Claude Assaf and Malek Jadah,
26 September 2025 21:09
A Hezbollah flag on the Corniche in Raouche, Beirut, on Sept. 25, 2025, during the commemoration of the assassinations of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine. (Credit: Mohammed Yassin/L'Orient Today)
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's call to arrest those involved in the projection of the images of Hezbollah's former Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and his presumed successor Hashem Safieddine on Raouche Rock raised questions about the legal basis for their prosecution and who could be held accountable.Organizers of the commemoration on Thursday of the assassination of the two leaders, who were killed in Israeli strikes during last year's war, had received permission from the mohafez, or governor, of Beirut to hold a march on Beirut's Corniche, but not to project images onto the iconic Roache Rocks just off the coast. The event was attended by the head of Hezbollah's military branch, Wafiq Safa, who has since come to be considered responsible for the projections.It comes amid heightened tensions between Hezbollah and...
