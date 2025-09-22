Cabinet approves 2026 draft budget

The Cabinet approved the 2026 draft budget on Monday during its session at the Grand Serail in Beirut, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported. No further details have been released so far.

"The 2026 budget does not aim to increase tax rates or introduce new taxes, but rather to strengthen compliance with tax obligations and to estimate revenues accurately," said Information Minister Paul Morcos following the session.

Before the session began, Administrative Development Minister Fadi Makki said that state revenues "would come from taxes." However, according to the Al Markazia Central News Agency, quoting Finance Minister Yassine Jaber that, "there would be no additional taxes to secure budget revenues." Instead, the government is focusing on combating tax evasion, customs smuggling, the creation of shell companies, and improving tax collection. Last Friday, Morcos noted that this issue dominated discussions, with the aim of ensuring a balance between revenue and expenditure and avoiding any deficit.

However, according to al Al Markazia, the draft budget does in fact include increases, particularly in VAT, transaction fees, and administrative formalities. The agency did not specify whether these are new taxes to be introduced by the Cabinet or increases in existing tax and fee rates that have also been proposed.

The government had hoped to complete the review of the text last week. "We are expecting an International Monetary Fund delegation next Monday, which is why we are trying to finalize the budget draft," Jaber said. The IMF had announced that a team of experts would travel to Beirut at the end of September to continue talks on a "comprehensive reform program" aimed at reviving a battered economy.

Lebanon, mired in an unprecedented crisis since 2019, renewed its request for access to an IMF financial assistance program in February of this year. The move revived a process that began in 2020 but never materialized, largely due to the resistance of parts of the political and banking elite to any solution that would not assign all or at least most of the accumulated financial losses to the state — and therefore to the taxpayer. The dynamics appear to have shifted following the arrival of the Aoun-Salam tandem in power, though nothing has been finalized yet.

The 2026 draft budget is an adjustment budget that takes into account the country’s limited leeway in a context defined by financial and security crises, delaying major reform initiatives. The government must send it to Parliament at least 15 days before the start of the ordinary fall session if it wants to be able to enact it by decree after Jan. 31 of its execution year, in the event Parliament has not yet adopted it by then.