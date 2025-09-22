Momaki, formerly Mon Maki à Moi, settles in Verdun

Momaki, previously known as Mon Maki à Moi, the Japanese dining concept created by Nada Aad, has just opened its newest location on the third floor of the ABC Verdun mall.

With 250 square meters, including 40 seats on the terrace and 20 indoors, this new restaurant marks a major milestone in the development of a brand that was established 15 years ago in Byblos under the name Mon Maki à Moi. "ABC Verdun was a goal for us, and we seized the opportunity," says Aad. "We took the chance to launch our new brand image and a redesigned experience."

The venue keeps the core elements that contributed to the brand's success, such as the open sushi bar where guests can watch makis being made and its hot kitchen for Asian dishes. At the same time, it introduces new decor, more inviting colors and an intentionally more relaxed style. "We wanted to readjust our brand image so it's closer to who we really are."

The investment, estimated at $350,000, is "a real milestone in the brand's life," Aad adds.

Behind this change in identity is a strategic reflection on market evolution and growth goals. "After 15 years, it was necessary to modernize our image, rejuvenate the concept and make it easier to franchise," Aad continues.

Rebranded as Momaki, the business now features a lighter aesthetic inspired by nature and the sea. "We simplified and shortened the name to prepare the brand for franchising in countries across the region," she explains.

In addition to its three main restaurants in Jbeil, Dbayeh and Gemmayzeh, Momaki is also testing smaller formats: a permanent counter in a restaurant in Tripoli and seasonal restaurants in Ehden and Broummana.

The opening in Verdun introduces a new model — the mall restaurant — designed as a brand standard. "Our ambition is clear: to build a franchise network abroad and continue expanding in Lebanon," Aad states. "We already have four new opportunities under review in Beirut, Metn and the North, and we also want to broaden our offerings with new Asian options."

Pioneer of female entrepreneurship

Aad's journey also highlights a rare achievement in Lebanon's entrepreneurial scene: a woman independently running a rapidly growing business.

With a background in finance, holding a bachelor's, master's and MBA, she describes her approach as both rational and passionate. "I love risks and challenges; that's what motivates me," she says.

"When I decided to launch in Byblos, I didn't know I would discover in the restaurant business a career that suited me so well. I love connecting with customers, managing teams and especially the creativity this industry demands."

Today, Momaki employs 90 people, attracts a diverse clientele with an average ticket price of $40 and is expanding its regional presence. After selling the first franchise in Egypt, Aad intends to leverage the Verdun experience to replicate an exportable model.

"This new restaurant is both a culmination and a fresh start," she concludes.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.