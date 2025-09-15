Suki, the new Asian spot in Saifi

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Suki, the latest restaurant from Karim Jaber — also behind Amavi and Pastelle — opened Sept. 8, with an official launch planned for October.“Saifi Village has become the neighborhood where everyone wants to meet, whether for lunch or drinks in the evening. I sensed a real energy here, different from the rest of Beirut,” Jaber said.The location came through a friend who owns the property, allowing him to secure a six-year lease. The restaurant spans two floors of 175 square meters each, with seating for 70 indoors — including a 12-seat sushi bar — and 40 on the terrace.The space was designed to shift with the day. “At noon, the atmosphere is quieter, ideal for a lunch among colleagues. In the evening, we keep the friendly vibe, but add music, a cocktail bar, and a more festive atmosphere, without making it hard to talk,” Jaber said. ...



