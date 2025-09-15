Suki, the new Asian spot in Saifi

Suki, the latest restaurant from Karim Jaber — also behind Amavi and Pastelle — opened Sept. 8, with an official launch planned for October.“Saifi Village has become the neighborhood where everyone wants to meet, whether for lunch or drinks in the evening. I sensed a real energy here, different from the rest of Beirut,” Jaber said.The location came through a friend who owns the property, allowing him to secure a six-year lease. The restaurant spans two floors of 175 square meters each, with seating for 70 indoors — including a 12-seat sushi bar — and 40 on the terrace.The space was designed to shift with the day. “At noon, the atmosphere is quieter, ideal for a lunch among colleagues. In the evening, we keep the friendly vibe, but add music, a cocktail bar, and a more festive atmosphere, without making it hard to talk,” Jaber said. ...
