Record seizures, remarkable operations: The fight against drugs takes center stage in Lebanon

While the quantities of seized narcotics are on the rise, authorities are also publicizing certain operations, at a time when Beirut is under pressure to step up its efforts in this area.

L'OLJ / By Anne-Marie EL-HAGE, 12 September 2025 16:02

Record seizures, remarkable operations: The fight against drugs takes center stage in Lebanon

Un champ de cannabis à Yammouné, dans le nord de la Békaa, en 2018. Photo d'archives Anne-Marie el-Hage/L'Orient-Le Jour

Record cocaine seizures, the elimination of a drug lord in an unprecedented operation, destruction of cannabis fields, dismantling of captagon factories… Not a day goes by in Lebanon without the army or the Internal Security Forces (ISF) announcing operations as part of the fight against drugs, at a time when authorities have made it clear — since the election of President Joseph Aoun and the designation of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam — that combating narcotics is a priority. While the quantities of certain seized drugs have risen significantly in a favorable geopolitical context, the overall picture is not entirely positive, despite the increased media coverage of these operations. L’Orient-Le Jour takes a look at the most notable recent developments in this area. Missed this profile? Who is 'Abu Salleh,' Lebanon's 'king of cocaine and...
