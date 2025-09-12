Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LEBANON'S FOODIE FINDS

From iconic to sophisticated: Five spots for Lebanese ice cream in Paris

Lebanese in Paris feeling nostalgic for home? Or simply craving the flavors of Lebanon from afar? This series on Lebanon's foodie finds outside the country starts with a sweet summer treat: ice cream.

L'OLJ / By Mathilde LAMY de la Chapelle, 12 September 2025 11:24

Lebanese ice creams in Paris for all tastes. (Credit: M.L/L'Orient-Le Jour)

Special portfolio

Lebanon's Foodie Finds
A delicious remedy for the summer heat, Lebanese booza (a type of ice cream) has become a fixture on Parisian streets in recent years. Unlike classic ice cream, this Levantine specialty stands out for its distinctive flavors and chewy texture, created by sahlab (wild orchid starch) and mastic.First popularized in Paris by the Bachir brand, booza is no longer confined to one location. Other Lebanese ice cream makers now serve their own versions of the dessert, offering Parisians and visitors alike the chance to taste this emblematic treat.From ashta (a thick, silky cream used in Levantine desserts) and ward (rose) to avocado, L’Orient-Le Jour highlights five spots to (re)discover booza in all its forms. Discover our picks in Zgharta & Ehden Unusual cafes, burgers and sahlab ice cream: From Zgharta to Ehden, five culinary destinations to...
Special portfolio

Lebanon's Foodie Finds
