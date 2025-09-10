Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GASTRONOMY

From Beirut to Geneva: Valerie Kassardjian Danoux revives the flavors of her childhood

Amid the Swiss mountains that recall her native Lebanon — "without the garbage"— Valerie Kassardjian Danoux crafts bespoke cakes for birthdays and corporate events alike.

By Anne ILCINKAS, 10 September 2025 18:20

From Beirut to Geneva: Valerie Kassardjian Danoux revives the flavors of her childhood

Valerie Kassardjian Danoux, from finance to pastry. (Credit: DR.)

Hands in the dough, like a return to her roots… In her Geneva kitchen, Valerie Kassardjian Danoux shapes “Tout Choco” tarts, pistachio tarts with orange blossom, and mango-passion rosettes — her signature creations — while recalling her grandmother’s tables in Beirut, dusted with flour where the women of the family would “play” with dough in a joyful flurry.“Those moments left a deep mark on me and shaped my approach to baking: as a living, generous, and unifying art,” she says from the shores of Lake Geneva, where she settled and launched her business, "Délicieuses," (delicious) in October 2021.Yet the Armenian-Lebanese chef, born in Beirut in 1973, never imagined she would one day become a pastry chef. “In the end, "Délicieuses" is the fruit of a reinvented journey — rich in intertwined roots, driven by the desire...
