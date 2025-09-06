WHERE TO EAT
Centerstage, venue built around music in heart of Achrafieh
The average bill ranges between $55 and $75 per person.
L'OLJ / By Nada Alameddine, 06 September 2025 16:21
Beirut welcomes an ambitious new venue that aims to redefine the city's musical and culinary scene: Centerstage, conceived and led by director and cultural entrepreneur Mir-Jean Bou Shaaya, founder and managing partner. Located in a protected Beiruti house on Abdel Wahab Street in Achrafieh, the venue aims to be more than just a bar or a club. "Centerstage isn’t a music bar. It’s a destination built around music," says its founder.Opened in June, the bar and garden welcome guests from Tuesday to Sunday starting at 6 p.m., while the music room — an immersive listening space — unveils its lineup gradually. "We chose to open in stages to preserve intimacy and quality in the experience. The idea is to support the venue’s growth without ever compromising on quality," Bou Shaaya explains. Another food + music option...
Beirut welcomes an ambitious new venue that aims to redefine the city's musical and culinary scene: Centerstage, conceived and led by director and cultural entrepreneur Mir-Jean Bou Shaaya, founder and managing partner. Located in a protected Beiruti house on Abdel Wahab Street in Achrafieh, the venue aims to be more than just a bar or a club. "Centerstage isn’t a music bar. It’s a destination built around music," says its founder.Opened in June, the bar and garden welcome guests from Tuesday to Sunday starting at 6 p.m., while the music room — an immersive listening space — unveils its lineup gradually. "We chose to open in stages to preserve intimacy and quality in the experience. The idea is to support the venue’s growth without ever compromising on quality," Bou Shaaya explains. Another food +...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic