La Mézéterie in Paris: On the plate, 'a taste of summer from Lebanon'

One year of success for La Mézéterie in Paris. (Credit: Courtesy of the restaurant)
Rue des Petits-Carreaux in Paris’s second arrondissement is full of surprises: the ceramic sign of Au Planteur with its colonial look, the restaurant Au Rocher de Cancale, once frequented by Balzac, and more recently, the orange façade of La Mézéterie, in front of which a terrace is already fully booked for lunch. Inside, there are gentle ochre tones. Earthenware pots hang from the ceiling, blonde stone covers the walls, and the cozy furnishings are wooden. The simple, welcoming décor is the work of Maher Ghosn."We chose to reinvent terrazzo flooring, which was used in Lebanon during the 1960s. The presence of pottery reminds us that in the 19th century, it was used as tableware. The shift in color, from ochre to off-white, symbolizes the memory of a sunset in Lebanon," explains the owner, Joe Abrass. Also in Paris In Paris,...
