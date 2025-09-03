La Mézéterie in Paris: On the plate, 'a taste of summer from Lebanon'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Rue des Petits-Carreaux in Paris’s second arrondissement is full of surprises: the ceramic sign of Au Planteur with its colonial look, the restaurant Au Rocher de Cancale, once frequented by Balzac, and more recently, the orange façade of La Mézéterie, in front of which a terrace is already fully booked for lunch. Inside, there are gentle ochre tones. Earthenware pots hang from the ceiling, blonde stone covers the walls, and the cozy furnishings are wooden. The simple, welcoming décor is the work of Maher Ghosn."We chose to reinvent terrazzo flooring, which was used in Lebanon during the 1960s. The presence of pottery reminds us that in the 19th century, it was used as tableware. The shift in color, from ochre to off-white, symbolizes the memory of a sunset in Lebanon," explains the owner, Joe Abrass. Also in Paris In Paris,...

Rue des Petits-Carreaux in Paris’s second arrondissement is full of surprises: the ceramic sign of Au Planteur with its colonial look, the restaurant Au Rocher de Cancale, once frequented by Balzac, and more recently, the orange façade of La Mézéterie, in front of which a terrace is already fully booked for lunch. Inside, there are gentle ochre tones. Earthenware pots hang from the ceiling, blonde stone covers the walls, and the cozy furnishings are wooden. The simple, welcoming décor is the work of Maher Ghosn."We chose to reinvent terrazzo flooring, which was used in Lebanon during the 1960s. The presence of pottery reminds us that in the 19th century, it was used as tableware. The shift in color, from ochre to off-white, symbolizes the memory of a sunset in Lebanon," explains the owner, Joe Abrass. Also in Paris In...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in