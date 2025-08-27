Pope Leo calls for cease-fire, hostages' release in Israel-Hamas conflict

Pope Leo made a "strong appeal" to the global community on Wednesday to end the nearly two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas, calling for a permanent cease-fire, the release of hostages held in Gaza and the provision of humanitarian aid.

"I once again issue a strong appeal so that an end may be put to the conflict in the Holy Land, which has caused so much terror, destruction, and death," the pontiff said in his weekly audience at the Vatican.

"I implore that all hostages be freed, that a permanent cease-fire be reached, that the safe entry of humanitarian aid be facilitated, and that international humanitarian law be fully respected," he said.

The pope did not name Israel or the Palestinian militant group Hamas, but said that international law required "the obligation to protect civilians, prohibitions against collective punishment, indiscriminate use of force, and the forced displacement of the population."

Leo, the first U.S. pope, was elected by the world's cardinals in May to replace the late Pope Francis. He has shown a different style from his predecessor, usually preferring to speak from carefully prepared remarks and rarely off the cuff.

He has also been more cautious about the Israel-Hamas conflict than Francis, who suggested the global community study whether Israel's military campaign in Gaza constituted a genocide of the Palestinian people, sparking criticism from Israeli officials.

Leo previously called for Israel to allow more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. He made his appeal on Wednesday at the end of his weekly audience.

The Israel-Hamas conflict began on Oct.7, 2023, when Hamas-led gunmen burst into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, according to Israeli tallies, and taking 251 hostages.

Israel's military offensive against Hamas has since killed at least 62,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry.