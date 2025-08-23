Roselane Café, from ghost kitchen to Gemmayzeh’s zen spot

Opened since the end of July in Gemmayzeh, Roselane Cafe is the result of the boldness of two friends, Marianne Makhlouf and Rita Rizkallah. After three years running a delivery-only kitchen, the pair decided to take the plunge into a brick-and-mortar venture, pouring their savings into a café they describe as friendly, healthy and full of positive energy.

The Roselane story began in November 2021 as a cloud kitchen. But the dream of opening a physical space never left the founders’ minds. “Our customers kept asking if we had a cafe they could visit. Having a place to meet our clientele quickly became obvious,” Rizkallah said. Both women hold equal 50 percent ownership in the business.

After a long search for a location, from Zaituna Bay to Gemmayzeh, the two partners finally found the ideal address. On July 25, 2025, they quietly opened. The café covers 120 square meters, can accommodate 40 customers indoors and 14 on the terrace. “We wanted to create a place that reflected our feel-good energy, a zen and soothing space,” emphasizes Marianne Makhlouf.

Balanced menu

The menu focuses on simple, nutritious options. Protein sandwiches, colorful salads, yogurts and smoothie bowls are all prepared in front of customers. “Each meal is designed to provide all the necessary nutrients,” said Makhlouf, who also manages the sourcing of fresh ingredients through Maison M, the family business she also runs.

The offering reflects Roselane’s delivery-only roots, with three sandwiches, several salads and a signature yogurt as the staples. “We kept the dishes that people really enjoy and removed those that performed less well. We will gradually add new options,” Rizkallah said.

Transparency is also central to the experience. Customers can watch their meals being prepared, a practice the owners say underscores both freshness and hygiene. “We want to highlight our cleanliness and the quality of our ingredients. It’s an integral part of our identity,” Makhlouf said.

Launching Roselane required a sizable investment. The partners put in nearly $260,000 to cover start-up and operating costs and signed a six-year lease on the premises. The cafe is open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., with an average bill of about $17 and delivery service still available.

Two complementary paths

Makhlouf and Rizkallah met while working at PwC, but their careers soon diverged. Makhlouf went on to run Maison M, while also co-founding the NGO The North Pole in 2016 with Rizkallah to distribute gifts and essentials to underprivileged families.

Rizkallah spent 12 years in consulting at PwC between Beirut and Riyadh, but the relentless pace led to burnout. “It took me three years to decide to resign. finally took the step in the first week of the war, in 2024. I needed to focus on Roselane, the project that mattered most to me,” she said.

Now, both women share the same goal: turning Roselane into a brand that blends nutrition, community and well-being. “It was a risky bet; we invested all our savings into this cafe. But for us, it was now or never,” Rizkallah said.