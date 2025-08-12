Lebanese man wanted by Angolan authorities target of Interpol Red Notice

A man of Lebanese nationality, Mohammad Lakkis, is currently the subject of an Interpol Red Notice.

Interpol Red Notices alert law enforcement authorities worldwide about fugitives wanted internationally, particularly when they take refuge in another country to evade justice.

According to the scarce details published on the website of the international organization that facilitates police cooperation between its member countries, the 53-year-old man is wanted by Angolan authorities.

According to information published by two Angolan media outlets, the daily Novo Jornal and the online outlet Imparcial Press, a man named Mohammad Lakkis, of a similar age, is accused of killing a woman in her 30s, Anabela Marques Barbosa, bribing a judge, and involvement in a corruption case linked to the decision for his release.

The judge in question has publicly defended himself, stating he has done nothing wrong and that he had banned Lakkis from leaving the country.

In its article, Imparcial Press said that the man is a diamond dealer, according to the limited information available online. Novo Jornal reported that he is also believed to hold Belgian nationality.