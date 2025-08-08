From its legendary kebbe to long lunches with a waterfall view: Jezzine in five gourmet addresses

The foods of Jezzine. (Credit: Laurent Selinder/Collage by Jaimee Lee Haddad/L'OLJ)
Jezzine isn’t just a place you visit — it’s a place you live. Perched in the highlands of South Lebanon, this town captivates with its subtle charm and an atmosphere that feels suspended in time. Artisanal traditions blend seamlessly with breathtaking landscapes: the iconic waterfall flows majestically down the cliffs, while endless pine forests stretch into the horizon.You may already know Jezzine for its handcrafted knives, the Ottoman-era Serhal Palace, or the legendary cave where Fakhr al-Din II took refuge in 1633. But beyond these landmarks, Jezzine is also home to culinary gems, carefully preserved by locals and often overlooked by visitors. Try Saida next From foul to maamoul: Saida in five gourmet spots Furn Zahka: The best bread in JezzineTo taste the best bread and manouche in town, head to Furn Zahka. This no-frills...
