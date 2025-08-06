From Chekka to Qalamoun via Anfeh: Our picks for a delicious road trip

From Chekka to Qalamoun, refreshing and colorful flavors. (Credit: Photos by Rayanne Tawil/Montage by Jaimee Lee Haddad/L'Orient-Le Jour)
Following the coastline of northern Lebanon along a winding road, the landscapes slowly unfold and change with every kilometer. The fishermen of Qalamoun seem frozen in time, the blue and white of Anfeh leave a mark on memories, and the cliffs and caves of Chekka are breathtaking.We recommend five stops along this route for eating and enjoying a beverage, places where every flavor tells a story of land and water.Attoom Cocktail, king of fruits in the NorthNestled between the sea and the highway in the coastal town of Qalamoun, Attoom Cocktail is more than just a juice stand — it's a family legacy. Foodie journey in Tripoli? From hummus to stuffed lokum: Tripoli in five gourmet stops Opened 25 years ago by Wassim Arabi and later joined by his brother Adel, this humble stall has become a summer hotspot for anyone craving a...
