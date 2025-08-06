Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GOURMET SELECTIONS

From Chekka to Qalamoun via Anfeh: Our picks for a delicious road trip

Between a dip in the sea and a peaceful chapel to visit, we suggest five foodie spots to check out.

L'OLJ / By Rayanne TAWIL, 06 August 2025 14:16,

Lire cet article en Français
From Chekka to Qalamoun via Anfeh: Our picks for a delicious road trip

From Chekka to Qalamoun, refreshing and colorful flavors. (Credit: Photos by Rayanne Tawil/Montage by Jaimee Lee Haddad/L'Orient-Le Jour)

Following the coastline of northern Lebanon along a winding road, the landscapes slowly unfold and change with every kilometer. The fishermen of Qalamoun seem frozen in time, the blue and white of Anfeh leave a mark on memories, and the cliffs and caves of Chekka are breathtaking.We recommend five stops along this route for eating and enjoying a beverage, places where every flavor tells a story of land and water.Attoom Cocktail, king of fruits in the NorthNestled between the sea and the highway in the coastal town of Qalamoun, Attoom Cocktail is more than just a juice stand — it's a family legacy. Foodie journey in Tripoli? From hummus to stuffed lokum: Tripoli in five gourmet stops Opened 25 years ago by Wassim Arabi and later joined by his brother Adel, this humble stall has become a summer hotspot for anyone craving a...
Following the coastline of northern Lebanon along a winding road, the landscapes slowly unfold and change with every kilometer. The fishermen of Qalamoun seem frozen in time, the blue and white of Anfeh leave a mark on memories, and the cliffs and caves of Chekka are breathtaking.We recommend five stops along this route for eating and enjoying a beverage, places where every flavor tells a story of land and water.Attoom Cocktail, king of fruits in the NorthNestled between the sea and the highway in the coastal town of Qalamoun, Attoom Cocktail is more than just a juice stand — it's a family legacy. Foodie journey in Tripoli? From hummus to stuffed lokum: Tripoli in five gourmet stops Opened 25 years ago by Wassim Arabi and later joined by his brother Adel, this humble stall has become a summer hotspot for anyone craving a...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top