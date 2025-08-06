From Chekka to Qalamoun via Anfeh: Our picks for a delicious road trip

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Following the coastline of northern Lebanon along a winding road, the landscapes slowly unfold and change with every kilometer. The fishermen of Qalamoun seem frozen in time, the blue and white of Anfeh leave a mark on memories, and the cliffs and caves of Chekka are breathtaking.We recommend five stops along this route for eating and enjoying a beverage, places where every flavor tells a story of land and water.Attoom Cocktail, king of fruits in the NorthNestled between the sea and the highway in the coastal town of Qalamoun, Attoom Cocktail is more than just a juice stand — it's a family legacy. Foodie journey in Tripoli? From hummus to stuffed lokum: Tripoli in five gourmet stops Opened 25 years ago by Wassim Arabi and later joined by his brother Adel, this humble stall has become a summer hotspot for anyone craving a...

Following the coastline of northern Lebanon along a winding road, the landscapes slowly unfold and change with every kilometer. The fishermen of Qalamoun seem frozen in time, the blue and white of Anfeh leave a mark on memories, and the cliffs and caves of Chekka are breathtaking.We recommend five stops along this route for eating and enjoying a beverage, places where every flavor tells a story of land and water.Attoom Cocktail, king of fruits in the NorthNestled between the sea and the highway in the coastal town of Qalamoun, Attoom Cocktail is more than just a juice stand — it's a family legacy. Foodie journey in Tripoli? From hummus to stuffed lokum: Tripoli in five gourmet stops Opened 25 years ago by Wassim Arabi and later joined by his brother Adel, this humble stall has become a summer hotspot for anyone craving a...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in