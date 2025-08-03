Bayti, an Australian-Lebanese restaurant, lands in Lebanon for a pop-up in Kfour

The Lebanese restaurant Bayti, based in Sydney since 2019, held its first pop-up outside Australia on July 28 and 29. And it was in Lebanon, at Indira guest house in Kfour (Kesrouan), that the co-founders and siblings, Najee and Priscilla Khouzame, chose to set down their suitcases for two private evenings mixing gastronomy, culture and emotion.

"We were looking for a place with a story, not a typical wedding hall," explains Najee. "Indira had that authenticity, that cultural richness that spoke to us."

The choice of Lebanon was clear due to the family’s attachment to their country of origin. "People told us to come try something in Lebanon, but the situation wasn’t suitable. Then, when the country finally elected a president and the first lady invited expatriates to return, we thought it was now or never."

The project came together in just six weeks. "It was a logistical headache. But we managed to bring part of our team and collaborate with local chefs." In total, six staff members were flown in from abroad — the United Kingdom, Mexico and Australia — to join the Indira team. Nine servers were also recruited locally for the occasion, and eight people working at Indira pitched in with the teams.

The menu blended local products and Australian expertise. "We use only Lebanese ingredients, except for the beef, which comes from Australia. We also collaborated with local brands for olive oil, dry goods, and even the tableware."

The sculptor Richard Yassine even designed centerpieces specially for the event. It was a significant investment: $120,000 was spent for the two nights, including the venue rental. The evening was filled with good food, but also dancing and live performances by up-and-coming Lebanese artists on the local cultural scene.

A ‘personal’ connection

For Najee, this pop-up also had a personal dimension. "My father dreamed of moving back to Lebanon for his retirement, but unfortunately, he passed away in 2014, and we opened Bayti in Sydney in 2019, on his birthday. It’s a way to pay tribute to him."

Born in Australia, Najee proudly claims his attachment to his roots: "My parents always brought Lebanese culture into our daily lives. It’s not our country of origin, but it’s our home."

The event was by invitation only, with about a hundred guests expected each night, including stylists, journalists, bloggers, chefs, figures from the gastronomy and hospitality world, and the Australian ambassador.

What’s next? "We hope the success of these evenings will open doors. It would be a dream to live between Lebanon and Australia. We’re taking a risk, it’s true. Lebanon can change overnight. But everyone wants to invest here. And we want to tell our story, the story of our parents, and to show that despite exile, Lebanese culture continues to shine."

After the success of this first edition, Priscilla knows, "We’ll be back for a new experience in Lebanon, that’s for sure."