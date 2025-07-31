In Paris, Mardi café blends influences from around the world, from Lebanon to Sweden
In the heart of Belleville, Adi Salet and his partner Margaux opened Mardi, their specialty café, which transforms into a trendy gourmet restaurant once a month, much to the delight of regulars and passersby alike.
Adi Salet, his partner Margaux, and their child, creators of Mardi café.
On a Tuesday morning, Adi Salet — the French adaptation of his “real” name, Hadi Saleh — welcomed L'Orient-Le Jour together with his partner and business associate, Margaux Salgado, their 15-month-old daughter, Edmée, and their dog Bento, a white Bedlington terrier. The four of them make up the beautiful portrait of a stylish, young and trendy family.Business was bustling in the café, with customers sipping their drinks under the sun during an unusual summer. “It's calm,” said Salet. “It’s nothing compared to the weekend.”Margaux and Adi opened Mardi, a “combination of their two first names,” in 2021. Adi previously worked in digital marketing for a French media outlet. Margaux was an art gallery manager. But the project was on the couple’s minds for a long time. During COVID, they matured the idea and took the leap. “We love to...
On a Tuesday morning, Adi Salet — the French adaptation of his “real” name, Hadi Saleh — welcomed L'Orient-Le Jour together with his partner and business associate, Margaux Salgado, their 15-month-old daughter, Edmée, and their dog Bento, a white Bedlington terrier. The four of them make up the beautiful portrait of a stylish, young and trendy family.Business was bustling in the café, with customers sipping their drinks under the sun during an unusual summer. “It's calm,” said Salet. “It’s nothing compared to the weekend.”Margaux and Adi opened Mardi, a “combination of their two first names,” in 2021. Adi previously worked in digital marketing for a French media outlet. Margaux was an art gallery manager. But the project was on the couple’s minds for a long time. During COVID, they matured the idea and...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.