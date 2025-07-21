Druze Sheikh Akl receives support from Rai following Sweida clashes

The Druze Sheikh Akl, Sami Abi al-Mona, received a call Monday from Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai, during which Rai "expressed his support for the Druze community and its members" as intense fighting last week pitted Druze against Sunni Bedouins in Sweida, Syria. A cease-fire that took effect Sunday ended the violence, which killed more than 1,000 people in a week.

The two religious leaders also discussed the possibility of holding a "spiritual summit to discuss the current situation and work toward civil peace and national unity," according to a statement carried by the state-run National News Agency (NNA). The sheikh also received calls and messages of support from Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, Bishop Boulos Matar, the president of the Bar Elias Municipality, Rida Mays, and the member of the Islamic-Christian Dialogue Committee, Mohammad Yassin. He also welcomed several individuals to his home in Shanay who came to offer their support.

'Keeping Lebanon away from conflicts'

In a statement Monday, President Joseph Aoun praised "the rational stances of the republic's mufti, Abdel Latif Derian, Druze Sheikh Akl Sami Abi al-Mona, former minister Walid Joumblatt, and former prime ministers Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam, who contributed to calming tensions and keeping Lebanon away from the conflicts surrounding it." He also criticized those who "escalated the rhetoric in response to the recent distressing events in Syria."

Aoun on Monday called on Lebanese "to unite their efforts and to act objectively and responsibly" in order to keep the country away from regional conflicts. He said he aimed to "guarantee the country's security and avoid triggering a war that no one can withstand."

"This is an opportunity to protect Lebanon, as we did during the Israel-Iran conflict, during which we worked to keep Lebanon away from war," he added.

The events in Sweida have raised fears of spillover and sectarian tensions in Lebanon. Sheikhs Deriane and Abi al-Mona on Friday, during a phone conversation, called on people to "avoid falling into the trap of sedition."

The president chaired a meeting Friday on the "security situation" in the country, while former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Joumblatt on Sunday called for the opening of a dialogue among all factions in Syria under the authorities' leadership. Taking the opposite stance to these calls for calm, former minister and Joumblatt's rival Wiam Wahab called for armed struggle in Sweida.