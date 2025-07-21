Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Dupain, the spot bringing crunch to Saifi Village

The average bill for a savory breakfast is approximately $25, while an afternoon snack costs around $15.

L'OLJ / By Nada Alameddine, 21 July 2025 14:42

Lire cet article en Français
Dupain, bustling with customers. (Credit: Photo provided by the establishment)

Located in the heart of Saifi Village in Beirut, Dupain is much more than just a bakery. With 270 square meters spread over two floors — a 90-square-meter ground floor housing an elegant tea room and a 180-square-meter basement dedicated to the central kitchen and storage — the venue blends tradition and modernity. Outside, a terrace can seat up to 24 people across six tables, with a total capacity of around 60. “Beirut was missing a place to find excellent pastries,” said Samer Mustafa, who opened Dupain with Ali Hamadeh. Opened on March 31, 2025, Dupain is now fully operational and has already become a favorite among fans of viennoiserie and sourdough bread. Seafood tavern nearby Opening of Pincette Lobster Bar in Monnot Dishes, 'trompe-l’oeil' treatsOn the culinary side, the establishment pays equal attention to both...
