From foul to maamoul: Saida in five gourmet spots

You know its Sea Castle, its old souks and its soap museum. But do you know where to enjoy a Lebanese breakfast, artisan pastries, or a not-too-sweet lemonade in Saida? This summer, L’Orient Today is searching for tasty spots across Lebanon. Today, we take you to Saida.
The sweet and savory flavors of Saida. (Credit: Mathilde Lamy)
A port city in southern Lebanon with a popular charm, Saida nurtures a simple cuisine sold on the port and in the alleyways of the old souk. If you know where to look, you can discover small shops where age-old expertise lives on — especially in sweet treats, which have built the city’s reputation. As these spots are not always easy to find, we are sharing five tried-and-true favorites.At Bab al-Saray, for the most authentic Lebanese breakfastIn a renovated old stone house at the entrance to the old souks, Bab al-Saray café is the perfect stop for a Lebanese breakfast. On the menu: manousheh, fatteh, foul, grilled halloumi and omelets. And if you stop by in the afternoon, after shopping in the nearby alleys, go for their perfectly balanced homemade lemonade.Price: Mezza between $3 and $7.5 – lemonade at $3.Instagram:...
