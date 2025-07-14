Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Opening of Pincette Lobster Bar in Monnot

This is the first F&B project by Mohammad Fneish, a former Muay Thai champion turned restaurateur.

By Nagi Morkos, 14 July 2025 12:45

Opening of Pincette Lobster Bar in Monnot

Photo provided by Pincette

Since June 1, a new player has set up shop in Monnot, in the former Goûtons Voir location. Pincette, a lobster bar, is the first F&B project by Mohammad Fneish, a former Muay Thai champion turned restaurateur. "We had been working on it for almost a year and a half. We faced many challenges — war, changes of chefs and consultants… But today, I can finally say we offer the best lobster roll in Beirut," he says.In a market where many restaurants attempt their own version of the famous sandwich, Pincette claims authenticity. "Here, it's 100 percent lobster meat, no mix, served with a typically French lemon butter sauce on the side," explains Fneish.His inspiration comes from his travels and one particular Parisian restaurant that specializes in lobster. "They claim they have the best lobster roll in France,...
