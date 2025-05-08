Israeli drone drops counterfeit currency over Naqoura

An Israeli drone dropped counterfeit currency over Naqoura (Sour) on Thursday, local residents told our reporter on the site.

The yellow and white notes had different slogans written on them, all of which are against Hezbollah.

Some of the notes read "The era of lies, deceit, and mocking the minds of the resistance is over , burn the resistance's dollars," while others read " "Hezbollah’s dollar will no longer help you, it is forbidden after it destroyed your home and displaced your family."





The notes were dropped in Naqoura, while more than 15 Israeli missiles were fired in near-simultaneous strikes targeting the Nabatieh area, further east.

The strikes in Nabatieh are one of Israel's most intense bombardments since a cease-fire brokered by U.S. in November, two security sources told Reuters.

Israel regularly drops leaflets over border towns in southern Lebanon inciting residents against Hezbollah. During the war it would sometimes drop leaflets urging citizens to evacuate from certain areas claiming that it would target the area due to the presence of Hezbollah infrastructure.

Reporting contributed by Lyana Alammeddine.